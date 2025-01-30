Ducati recalls 2025 Panigale S/STD V4 for rear brake issue

According to an NHTSA report, Ducati North America is recalling certain 2025 Ducati Panigale S/STD V4 motorcycles due to a potential issue that may cause a sudden loss of rear brakes.

The report states that excessive heat may damage the rear brake hose between the ABS control unit and the brake caliper, resulting in a sudden loss of the rear brakes. This recall affects about 592 units.

Ducati dealers are instructed to reinstall the thermal shield, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 18, 2025.

The NHTSA campaign number for the recall is 25V013000. Ducati’s number for this recall is CR285.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)