Ducati Indianapolis unveiled its stunning new exclusive facility on Thursday, December 5. The event marked a milestone for Ducati in the region, with a celebration that brought Ducatisti, motorcycle enthusiasts and industry leaders together. The next evening, the Ducati community expanded further with the opening of another exclusive dealership, Ducati Orlando, an exciting expansion from the award-winning team behind Ducati Sanford. Both events featured unique activations local to their community and an unveiling of the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 to offer attendees a first look at the model.

Ducati Indianapolis

Attendees at the Ducati Indianapolis event were treated to a memorable evening that included:

A special appearance by PJ Jacobsen, who showcased his Supersport race-winning machine.

Iconic Ducati bikes on display, including models ridden by the Rahal Ducati Moto Team.

An opportunity for guests to connect over light refreshments and appetizers while celebrating Ducati’s craftsmanship and community spirit.

“The opening of Ducati Indianapolis is a proud moment for our brand as we strengthen our presence in a passionate motorsports community,” says Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America. “As the sole Ducati dealership in Indiana, this flagship location embodies the spirit of Ducati. Dealer Principal, Graham Rahal, instilled his own personal enthusiasm for Ducati coupled with his mission to create a welcoming atmosphere, deliver exceptional service and expand his reputation for performance, elevating the brand to a new level.”

Ducati Orlando

The celebrations continued on Friday, December 6, with the opening of Ducati Orlando, an expansion led by Nate Stickney, founder of the award-winning Ducati Sanford. In 2023, Stickney’s team was recognized as the #1 Ducati dealership in North and South America. They bring unparalleled expertise and passion to their new Metro Orlando location.

“Ducati Orlando is more than just a dealership; it’s a vibrant community hub for Ducati enthusiasts across Central Florida,” says Stickney, founder of Ducati Orlando. “We’re thrilled to build on our success in Sanford and bring the same passion, expertise and world-class customer service to Metro Orlando. We look forward to welcoming the Ducati family and showcasing what makes Ducati so extraordinary.”

The grand opening event at Ducati Orlando featured:

Special appearances by Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America, and Francesco Milicia, vice president of Global Sales, who engaged with fans and celebrated this exciting expansion.

Bike displays, refreshments, snacks and a live painting from local artist Ric One.

From Indianapolis to Orlando, Ducati’s dedication to its riders remains unwavering. Each dealership offers:

Ducati Performance Accessories

Ducati Technical and Lifestyle Apparel

Ducati Genuine Parts – Backed by a 24-month warranty when installed by Authorized Ducati Dealers

Ducati Certified Technicians

With the successful launch of these flagship locations and the arrival of the 2025 Panigale V4, Ducati continues to deliver exceptional experiences that celebrate the passion and precision behind every Ducati motorcycle.