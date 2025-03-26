Snow recalls: Ski-Doo, Lynx and Kimpex snow ski

BRP, makers of Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, have recalled MY25 sleds equipped with a 600R E-TEC, 850 E-TEC, or 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine due to a potential broken ECM mount and risk of a stuck throttle. While Kimpex is recalling its snow ski and adaptor kits due to improper spec bolts on the skis.

BRP is recalling MY25 Lynx and Ski-Doo sleds equipped with an E-TEC engine. (Photo: Elway Powersports/Facebook)

The recall for MY 2025 Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles equipped with a 600R E-TEC, a 850 E-TEC, or a 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine requires consumers to immediately stop using the affected snowmobiles and contact a BRP dealer to schedule a free appointment.

Dealers will inspect the ECM and the throttle body area to look for a broken lower mount support part. If found, dealers will remove the detached part and replace the ECM free of charge. BRP states that it is contacting all known owners of these sleds.

Stuck throttles have been reported on sleds with the 600R E-TEC, a 850 E-TEC, or a 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine. (Photo: CPSC)

CPSC says four stuck throttles have been reported, with no injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall number is 25-188. About 4,144 units were sold in the U.S., and about 2,205 were sold in Canada.

Kimpex snow ski and adaptor kits recalled

Meanwhile, Kimpex has recalled its snowmobile ski and adaptor kits as the skis can detach from the sled due to improper bolts being installed at the factory.

Improperly spec’d bolts were installed on some Kimpex snowmobile skis and adaptor kits. CPSC has issued a stop-use recall, and dealers will replace bolts for free.

This recall involves Kimpex Rush and Kimpex Arrow II Ski Kits and Kimpex Rush and Kimpex Arrow II adaptor kits. The recalled kits are used to replace the skis on snowmobiles and were sold in red, green, yellow, white, black and blue. “Kimpex” is stamped on both sides of the snowmobile’s ski handles.

Consumers should immediately stop using snowmobiles equipped with the recalled Kimpex ski kits and adaptor kits, and contact a Kimpex dealer for a free repair kit.

CPSC has received two reports of skis falling off of snowmobiles, but no injuries were reported.

Sold at Kimpex USA dealers nationwide and online at Kimpex.com and other websites from April 2022 through January 2025 for between $300 and $500 for the Kimpex Rush and Kimpex Arrow II Ski Kits, and about $23 for the Ski Adaptor Kits.

The CPSC recall number is 25-186 and involves about 1,980 units in the U.S. and 2,600 units in Canada.