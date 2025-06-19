AFAM, the iconic Belgian manufacturer renowned for its high-performance motorcycle transmission components, is officially returning to the U.S. market through a new distribution partnership with Kimpex USA.

A staple of the American powersports scene in the 1980s and ’90s, AFAM earned a strong reputation among road riders, motocross racers, and off-road enthusiasts for its durable chains, sprockets, and transmission kits. Now, with over four decades of technical expertise and global racing heritage—including work with the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha factory teams—AFAM is set to rebuild its U.S. presence with a focus on precision, reliability, and race-proven performance.

“We’re excited to reintroduce AFAM to the U.S. market with a solid partner like Kimpex USA, whose distribution capabilities and industry expertise are highly valued. Our partnership ensures American riders have access to the same high-quality components trusted by top-tier teams worldwide.” — Luca Farina, export manager for AFAM

Kimpex USA, with a rapidly expanding distribution network anchored by its facility in Champlain, NY, will handle national availability and provide dealer support. AFAM’s full product lineup—including chains, sprockets, and complete transmission kits—will begin shipping to U.S. dealers this summer.

“AFAM products perfectly complement our current lineup,” says Jason Hammond, vice president and general manager at Kimpex USA. “There’s strong demand in the U.S. for premium, reliable transmission components, and AFAM is a name riders already know and trust.”

AFAM’s reentry will be backed by a national dealer launch campaign, technical training programs, and promotional incentives designed to jumpstart dealer engagement and rider awareness.

Dealers interested in carrying AFAM products can contact Kimpex USA for ordering details and marketing support.