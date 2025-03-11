Report says BSA on the verge of coming to the U.S.

While there hasn’t been any official announcement, Bud Wilkinson of RIDE-CT.com recently reported that the BSA motorcycle brand (now owned by Mahindra) appears to be very close to selling models in the U.S., with one dealer saying that sales might begin as soon as May of this year.

According to dealers listed on its website, the iconic British motorcycle brand BSA may be returning to the U.S. market very soon. (Photo: BSA, YouTube screenshot)

The news follows up on another RIDE-CT story that said BSA’s North American website posted a “Coming Soon” notice listing 18 dealers spread across 11 states. However, in his latest check, Wilkinson says the number of dealers listed on BSA’s website has grown to 23 stores.

During Wilkinson’s check of the BSA website, he sent emails to the two dealerships that are closest to him in Connecticut – Billet Motorsports in Red Lion, Pennsylvania, and Gearhead Junction in Pembroke, Virginia – seeking a status report.

Billet Motorsports confirmed they are a BSA dealer and provided a timetable for BSA’s entry into the U.S. “We are being told we should see them begin arriving in May of this year.”

The dealer added that he expects their initial allotment to be about 10 units, and they already have them accounted for on their customer waiting list.

Meanwhile, Gearhead Junction says it is waiting for BSA’s final approval from the EPA. “We are still waiting for final approval from the EPA on these machines,” the dealer’s GM wrote, then added, ” I am sorry, but I do not have an estimated time of arrival at the moment.”

While Wilkinson notes that BSA in the UK has yet to confirm any timeline for a return to the U.S., plans are underway, and new models should begin arriving after they clear the EPA.

The Birmingham Small Arms Company Ltd., (aka, BSA) was founded in 1861 to produce firearms, later setting up a motorcycle division, producing its first bike in 1910. By the 1950s, BSA was the world’s largest motorcycle maker, with one in every four motorcycles sold worldwide. Production ended abruptly in the summer of 1973 after 63 years in business. The BSA brand was acquired in October 2016 by Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, and in 2021, launched its first new model, the BSA Gold Star.

Source: RIDE-CT.com