Ducati reveals limited edition Panigale Racing Replicas

Ducati is celebrating its conquest of the MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP titles with the creation of five special, collector’s edition Panigale series, inspired by the Desmosedici GP of Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi, the Panigale V4 R of Álvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega’s Panigale V2.

The Panigale V4’s dedicated to Bagnaia and Bautista take up the yellow livery with which the two champions raced in the Misano Grand Prix and SBK Round, celebrating an iconic color in the Ducati history.

The 2023 Panigale Replicas are inspired by the liveries of the bikes of Bagnaia, Bautista, Bulega, Martin and Bezzecchi in MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP. (Photo: Ducati)

The bikes were presented during the press conference anticipating “Campioni in Festa,” the event where Ducati celebrated its historic success together with fans.

Each individual example of the series will be made unique by the rider’s original autograph placed on the tank, a signature which will then be protected with a layer of transparent varnish. The five replicas celebrate the racing numbers of the riders to whom they are dedicated: Pecco Bagnaia’s 63, Álvaro Bautista’s 19, Jorge Martín’s 89, Marco Bezzecchi’s 72 and Nicolò Bulega’s 11.

Like the racing bikes that inspire them, the Panigale Racing Replicas are offered in single-seater configuration only. Each is embellished with a billet aluminum steering plate with laser engraving of the model’s name and progressive number, and a dedicated key and animation for the dashboard at key-on. In addition, the saddle is made of special material, with the rider’s logo displayed as on the race bike.

Panigale V4s

The Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica is inspired by the most exclusive livery of the 2024 season, the Ducati Yellow with which the Desmosedici GP of the Ducati Lenovo Team raced the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP at Misano. Production is limited to 263 units.

The Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica takes up the Ducati Yellow livery of the Panigale V4 R with which Álvaro raced the Misano rounds and race 2 at Jerez de la Frontera. The livery, specifically, is inspired by the one with which Bautista became WorldSBK World Champion for the second time at Jerez.

Like the Panigale V4 R from which it takes its inspiration, it is enhanced by a brushed aluminum fuel tank, carbon fiber winglets, and Marchesini forged aluminum wheels in light grey. Production is limited to 219 units.

The Panigale V4 Martín 2023 Racing Replica takes up the official colors of the Desmosedici GP of the Prima Pramac team and features a carbon fiber front fender. Production is limited to 189 units.

The Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica is inspired by the yellow/black livery of the Desmosedici GP of the Mooney VR46 team. Production is limited to 72 units.

These four Panigale V4s are based on the “S” model and are enhanced by various Ducati Performance components that make them even more valuable and effective on the road and track.

All Panigale V4 Replica bikes are made even closer to the racing bikes they are inspired by thanks to a series of accessories, such as the open clutch cover in carbon fiber, the kits for removing the number plate holder and mirrors, the racing fuel tank cap in billet aluminum and the GPS module that allows the display on the dashboard of lap times and split times taken on the track.

Panigale V2

The Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica takes up the red/black livery of the Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP team with which Nicolò Bulega won the world title. Production is limited to 111 units.

Pricing

United States pricing will be $43,000 for the Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Championship Replica; $63,000 for the Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica; $68,000 for the Panigale V4 Martin 2023 Racing Replica; $73,000 for the Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica; $68,000 for the Panigale Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica.

Each motorcycle will come with a certificate of authenticity and will be delivered in a wooden packing case with dedicated graphics and a customized motorcycle cover. Customer deliveries of the Panigale Race Replica’s will begin July 2024.