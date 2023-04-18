Aprilia USA reveals limited edition RSV4 Factory and Tuno V4 Factory models

Aprilia USA has revealed new versions of its superbike and hypernaked, the RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory, highlighted by the widely-regarded 65-degree narrow V4 platform derived from World Superbike racing, now with a new limited edition colorway for both models.

Aprilia USA unveiled new limited edition RSV4 and Tuno V4 Factory models at the MotoGP race in Austin, Texas in April. The two factory MotoGP riders, Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Viñales, showcased the bikes (Photo: Aprilia)

The new V4 models capitalize on Aprilia's aerodynamic efforts. Significant time spent in a wind tunnel has led to a shape and aesthetic with an ultra-modern look and extremely low aerodynamic resistance. The result is a design with significant performance benefits at high speeds with increases in airbox pressure and downforce.

Along with the aerodynamics, the new V4 Factory models have entirely new and improved ergonomics to maximize rider comfort. The newly designed fuel tanks and saddle allow a rider to fit perfectly with the fairings while still allowing a comfortable amount of onboard space for a more natural and relaxed riding position.

The revamped 1,099cc V4 engine of the RSV4 Factory is the most powerful ever built by Aprilia, with 217 horsepower, while the more upright Tuono V4 makes an impressive 175 horsepower thanks to its 1,077cc V4.

Both models include the new six-axis Marelli 11MP ECU, full ride-by-wire throttle and refined APRC operating system. Along with the introduction of multi-level engine braking control, both Factory models feature six riding modes, three for the track and three for the road (three of which are customizable modes).

These riding modes allow best-fit settings for traction control, wheelie control, engine braking and ABS to be calibrated at the touch of a button. Both the RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory come fitted with forged aluminum wheel rims, a semi-active Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system and Brembo Stylema brakes.

The RSV4 and Tuono V4 standout thanks to a triple LED front headlight unit with perimeter DRL lights that showcase the signature Aprilia sportbike look. Also included are Aprilia’s cornering lights, a feature that allows for increased visibility while turning by utilizing supplementary lights to illuminate the inside of a turn.

Pricing for the special edition V4 Factory models have increased slightly, with a $500 USD premium and a $750 CAD premium respectively.

RSV4 Factory Special Edition

Availability: U.S. May 2023 / Canada June 2023

Price: U.S. $26,499 / Canada $28,245

Tuono V4 Factory Special Edition

Availability: U.S. May 2023 / Canada June 2023

Price: U.S. $20,099/ Canada $22,845