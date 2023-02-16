AIMExpo News: MV Agusta uncovers new Super Veloce 1000

Talking bike and branding, Luca Devosi, MV Agusta brand manager grabbed the media’s attention Wednesday morning at AIMExpo in Las Vegas. Like Devosi did, we’ll cover the branding info first.

Luca Devosi, MV Agusta brand manager, talks to the American media at AIMExpo.

With excitement and pride in his voice, Devosi talked about MV’s partnership with KTM. The arrangement, first hinted at last fall, is now in effect and gives MV improved supply chain management and purchasing power, among other things. And Devosi stressed that the historic Italian brand is dedicated to two main goals right now.

First is brand awareness. “People lost touch with our brand,” said Devosi. He said MV Agusta will emphasize the beauty and style of the products while continuing to focus on technology and performance. Second, MV wants to “redefine the sales experience.” He said the company will do that with classic Italian style, boutique store experiences, and keeping art in the image. Beyond style, the company is looking at best practices of company’s across the broader retail world. He pointed to Amazon’s customer experience efforts, and also to Ferrari’s customization offerings.

Now to the motorcycle. Devosi quickly pulled the cover off the new Super Veloce 1000, introducing the superbike to an American audience. From its GP-inspired wings up front to its pipe-organ titanium exhaust, the Super Veloce is a bold superbike statement clad in MV style.