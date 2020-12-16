Bridgestone announces Battlax Sport Touring T32 and T32GT motorcycle tires

Bridgestone has announced the new Battlax Sport Touring T32 tire alongside the dedicated T32GT tire line for middleweight and heavy motorcycles.

According to the announcement, one of the Battlax Sport Touring T32 tire’s standout benefits is its improved overall wet performance versus its predecessor, the Battlax Sport Touring T31 tire. This is thanks to several new and innovative features in the tire’s design and compound technology.

The tire applies Bridgestone’s state of the art Pulse Groove Technology, which combines pulse-shaped grooves with small center deflectors to equalize water flow in comparison with a straight groove to optimize the water flow’s speed. This in turn helps improve water channeling and drainage across the tire, which enhances grip and adhesion and reduces the tire’s slip ratio in wet conditions.

The impact of Bridgestone’s Pulse Groove Technology on the Battlax Sport Touring T32 tire’s wet weather performance is complemented by an increased groove ratio and a 13% larger contact patch on the rear tire to increase overall contact area and connection to the road compared to its predecessor.

The Battlax Sport Touring T32 tire’s wet weather accolades unite to give the tire a wet braking performance that is 7% shorter than its predecessor, with no sacrifice on wear life.

The technical upgrades on the Battlax Sport Touring T32 tire are not only visual. Construction and compound modifications give the sport touring tire outstanding handling capabilities in the dry and wet, plus excellent high speed, straight and cornering stability.

Fully dedicated GT line

For middleweight and heavy touring motorcycles, Bridgestone has developed a fully dedicated Battlax Sport Touring T32GT tire, with technical features and a pattern design in line with the requirements for this very specific motorcycle category.

The GT version also incorporates Bridgestone’s state of the art Pulse Groove Pattern Technology, alongside an optimized groove positioning and construction for the optimal pattern stiffness required for middleweight and heavy motorcycles. These benefits, along with other performance features, enable an improved wet performance and grip from the Battlax Sport Touring T31 tire, plus a 10% increase in wear life.

Incredible performance in poor conditions

Bridgestone’s Battlax Sport Touring T32 tire offers full-size line for the sport touring category. The T32 tire and T32GT tire will be available in early 2021.

“Battlax’s next-generation sport touring tires, the T32 tire and T32GT tire are the result of Bridgestone’s technical expertise and commitment to continually improve tire development,” said Jared Williams, general manager, Bridgestone Motorcycle Tire Business in the United States and Canada. “By significantly enhancing the tire’s connection with the road, the T32 tire delivers incredible performance, even in poor weather conditions, giving riders more control and confidence in the wet. These benefits are also found in the GT tire line, allowing this technology to reach more motorcyclists.”