Bridgestone returns to Supercross with Beta Racing

Liqui Moly Beta Racing announces its partnership with Bridgestone, marking the tire company’s return to the world of Supercross and Motocross. Bridgestone will become the official tire sponsor of Liqui Moly Beta Racing and the teams will use the full line of Bridgestone BATTLECROSS tires.

Bridgestone’s re-entry into the sport brings with it a storied history. Riders on Bridgestone tires have claimed an impressive 10 American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Supercross and 20 AMA 250 East/West Championships, alongside 11 450 Motocross and 10 250 Motocross Championships. Legendary names such as Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart and Chad Reed have all ridden to victory on Bridgestone tires.

Beyond supercross and motocross, Bridgestone will also provide tires for Beta’s off-road racing teams in a range of premier series, including Grand National Cross Country (GNCC), AMA National Hare and Hound, AMA Regional West Hare Scrambles, World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS), AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC), National Enduro and EnduroCross. This extended collaboration positions Bridgestone to support Beta Racing in numerous competitive series, each with different terrains, ensuring top-tier tire performance across events.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bridgestone as they make their return to supercross and motocross,” says Carlen Gardner, team manager at Liqui Moly Beta Racing. “With their unparalleled track record, we are confident this partnership will elevate our performance across all the series our race team competes in and support Beta Racing in achieving remarkable results.”

“Partnering with Bridgestone as our tire sponsor instills confidence throughout our racing operations,” says Bryan Wunsch, marketing manager for Beta USA. “Their reputation for performance and innovation aligns perfectly with our team’s drive for excellence on the track. We look forward to achieving new milestones together in this exciting partnership.”

“We constantly strive to develop and innovate class-leading tires, and partnering with the impressive Liqui Moly Beta Racing team allows us to demonstrate their capabilities at the highest levels of racing,” says Jim Dowell, national sales and racing manager at Bridgestone. “Our current BATTLECROSS tire line is the most advanced dirt offering we have ever had, and we’re excited to showcase that with the team at Beta for the upcoming season.”