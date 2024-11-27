PSB shares the latest aftermarket product releases

Powersports Business shares aftermarket products from KLIM, DraonFire Racing and Bridgestone.

Klim Keweenaw Jacket and Bib

KLIM’s flagship updated trail gear for this season is the redesigned Keweenaw Jacket and Bib, featuring key improvements as well as the same key safety features found in all KLIM trail gear.

Klim redesigned Keweenaw Jacket and Bib

There is always a risk of falling through ice on frozen lakes, so each bottom hem and sleeve cuff on the jackets, bibs and pants is made of open mesh. This allows water to quickly drain from the garment as riders pull themselves out of the water, to keep from weighing them down.

KLIM uses GORE-TEX waterproof materials, the best available option, and various durable exterior face fabrics as the front line against winter elements. Inside the gear, 3M Thinsulate synthetic insulation traps body heat to retain warmth, but allows moisture from sweat to escape and help keep riders warm and dry. It is highly resistant to water absorption, meaning that unlike down, it retains insulating properties when wet.

3M Scotchlite Reflective Material is also used on all pieces and is laid out in a pattern designed to help other riders identify a human shape. This is significant for night riding and other low-visibility conditions to help avoid accidents.

The redesigned Keweenaw Jacket and Bib is KLIM’s most premium trail set with the greatest amount of storage, the most ventilation, the best warmth-for-weight advanced high-loft synthetic insulation and the most durable fabrics. This insulation package allows for a lower fill weight while achieving higher warmth levels.

KLIM Limited Edition Revolt Pullover

To celebrate 25 years of innovation, this Black Friday, KLIM is releasing a limited edition Revolt Aggressive Sled Wear ¼ Zip Pullover, complete with retro-inspired flame graphics like the original KLIM racewear. Only 300 units will be sold, each one numbered 001 to 300.

KLIM Limited Edition Revolt Pullover

Over a quarter of a century ago, a handful of snowmobile-enthusiast-fabric-material-outerwear-development-experts moved a tiny apparel business on the verge of failure into a humble, small office on Main Street in Rigby, Idaho. In the late 1990s, they fixated on the need for technical, durable, breathable, waterproof gear in the snowmobile apparel world.

KLIM Aggressive Sled Wear (as it was called back then) rewrote the rulebook on what it meant to be “snowmobile gear” and has since pioneered the path for an entire industry. This 25th Anniversary limited edition Revolt Aggressive Sled Wear ¼ Zip Pullover is a symbol of the passion, resilience and excellence that defines KLIM.

DragonFire Racing 4Peak Tires

DragonFire Racing launches the 4Peak tire designed to meet the needs of side-by-side riders who love America’s trails and backroads. Confident grip, puncture resistance and a comfortable ride make these tires, named after Arizona’s iconic Four Peaks mountain range, a great choice.

DragonFire Racing 4Peak Tires

Designed to deliver superior performance on medium to hard terrain, the 4Peak tire excels on the trails and fire roads most often used by UTV owners. They feature a 19mm tread depth and a paired center tread block design for exceptional stability and traction. The tread is extended to the sidewalls and tread blocks are precisely stepped, significantly enhancing sidewall puncture resistance and the self-cleaning ability of the tire. The 4Peak tires are available in sizes 30, 32 and 33 and fit 14-inch and 15-inch diameter wheels.

Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 Premium Sport Touring Motorcycle Tires

Bridgestone shares that the launch of the BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33, a new sport touring radial motorcycle tire, is scheduled for January 2025.

Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 tires

The BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 is a next-generation sport touring tire that maintains the touring performance of its predecessor, the BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32, while improving its mileage by 47 percent. The latest addition to the BATTLAX tire family maintains the high-level wet performance of the T32 while building on its predecessor’s performance in the dry, with more secure handling.

This tire employs a newly designed compound with an optimized tread pattern and construction to increase mileage while delivering reliable handling performance. Both the front and rear benefit from a new pattern design, with optimized land-sea ratio and pattern stiffness, alongside a continuation of the T32 shape for confident grip, stability and handling. The front tire applies a new cross belt, while the rear adopts an MS belt—both engineered with flexible construction and suitable for light and heavy bikes. The rear tire has been engineered with a newly-developed compound, applying a high-strength, wear-resistant polymer that helps to prevent the polymer chain scission.

The Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33’s mileage improvement over the T32 is enabled by a combination of its new compound, pattern and construction, all leading to a reduction in the tire’s contact patch slippage area.

The new Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 will be available across four sizes in the front and six in the rear, with five additional sizes available in 2026.