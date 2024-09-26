KLIM celebrates 25 years of business

KLIM, founded in 1999, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this winter as it also launches a new line of winter outerwear and accessories.

KLIM has its roots in the outdoor industry, serving people earning their living outdoors. In 1994, Justin Summers started Teton Outfitters to focus on ski patrol and search and rescue personnel facing adverse conditions every day. His passion for the outdoors came from growing up near the Idaho mountains, while time spent overseas gave him valuable respect and understanding of apparel manufacturing. These two skills merged when working with outdoor professionals to address pain points of extended time in extreme conditions. This was the beginning of technical gear engineered specifically for arduous conditions.

This winter, KLIM celebrates its 25th anniversary. Photos courtesy of KLIM

In the process of making highly durable gear for outdoor professionals, Summers saw a need in the snowmobile market for clothing that was higher quality and better performing than anything available. By the late 1990s snowmobiling was changing and gear was not available to address the specific functional requirements of mountain snowmobiling. The KLIM brand was launched and the first season of snowmobile apparel was introduced in 1999. That winter, the company opened roughly five dealers and sold a couple hundred pieces of clothing. It was just enough to spark the fire.

Fueled by an unnerving sense of dedication, KLIM honed in on the snowmobile market, dedicated to making the best snowmobile gear the world had ever seen. This unrelenting pursuit of quality led KLIM to continuously innovate new fabric material layouts, search for new materials, implement new technologies and ultimately broaden their scope of gear to boots, helmets, goggles, avalanche backpacks, float gear and more.

Watch the video above to learn more about KLIM’s history.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new line of snow gear, especially as we celebrate 25 years of innovation and development in making riding gear that helps both us and our customers have a great time on the snow,” says John Summers, marketing director of KLIM. “We’re grateful for the support of our loyal customers and look forward to another 25 years of elevating snowmobile gear standards.”

As a special highlight, KLIM is also excited to announce upcoming 25th-anniversary celebratory gear, set to be released later this season. This limited-edition gear will honor KLIM’s legacy of innovation and dedication to the snowmobile community over the past quarter-century.

The winter gear line is available now on the KLIM website and the 25th-anniversary celebratory gear will be available later this season in limited quantities.