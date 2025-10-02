Sweepstakes set up to raise funds for avalanche safety

To raise money for avalanche awareness and education initiatives around North America, the Avalanche Alliance has announced a massive sweepstakes capped by two grand prize riding trips with snowmobile legends Carl Kuster and Matt Entz, a Marlon sled deck, and gear packages from Klim and BCA.

The grand prize winner of the Avalanche Alliance Sweepstakes can choose to win an all-inclusive trip for two to ride at Carl Kuster Mountain Park. (Photo: Avalanche Alliance)

Proceeds from these sweepstakes will be awarded to avalanche centers in support of motorized-focused programs, Avalanche Alliance scholarship programs, and ambassador training and community education initiatives.

The Avalanche Alliance says its sixth annual sweepstakes is another significant step toward safety for the motorized snowsport community, with brands and riders joining together for the common goal of reducing avalanche fatalities.

“Avalanche centers are a key link in the connection between the snowmobiling community and the goal of reducing the impact of avalanches and avalanche accidents,” says Jeff Hambelton, AIARE motorized program manager and NWAC staff member. “With these sweepstakes, we can support avalanche centers’ efforts to build better tools for the motorized community.”

Sweepstake prizes include:

Grand prize 1

Trip for two

Three-night stay

All meals at the CKMP Loft

Two days of riding with CKMP CMBGA Guide

Use of a 2026 Skidoo Summit X 850 3″ 165

Fuel and oil included

Trail Fees

Use of AvPac and Transceiver

$1,000 cash

Prize Valued at $5,390

Grand prize 2

Trip for two

Four nights lodging in South Fork, Colorado

All meals included

Two-day riding workshop with Matt Entz

Sleds included Polaris 9r and/or Boost

Fuel and oil included

$1,000 cash

Prize valued at $6,414

Consolation prizes

First prize: Marlon Xplore Pro II Sled Deck

Total Value: $6,207

Second prize: Klim Gear Package

Total value: $3,296

Third prize: Backcountry Access safety package

Total value: $2,189

Visit here to donate for a chance to win. Entries start at $25, with seven more donation levels to gain more entries. The deadline to enter is Dec. 7, and winners will be announced Dec. 15.