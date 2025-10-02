Sweepstakes set up to raise funds for avalanche safety
To raise money for avalanche awareness and education initiatives around North America, the Avalanche Alliance has announced a massive sweepstakes capped by two grand prize riding trips with snowmobile legends Carl Kuster and Matt Entz, a Marlon sled deck, and gear packages from Klim and BCA.
Proceeds from these sweepstakes will be awarded to avalanche centers in support of motorized-focused programs, Avalanche Alliance scholarship programs, and ambassador training and community education initiatives.
The Avalanche Alliance says its sixth annual sweepstakes is another significant step toward safety for the motorized snowsport community, with brands and riders joining together for the common goal of reducing avalanche fatalities.
“Avalanche centers are a key link in the connection between the snowmobiling community and the goal of reducing the impact of avalanches and avalanche accidents,” says Jeff Hambelton, AIARE motorized program manager and NWAC staff member. “With these sweepstakes, we can support avalanche centers’ efforts to build better tools for the motorized community.”
Sweepstake prizes include:
Grand prize 1
- Trip for two
- Three-night stay
- All meals at the CKMP Loft
- Two days of riding with CKMP CMBGA Guide
- Use of a 2026 Skidoo Summit X 850 3″ 165
- Fuel and oil included
- Trail Fees
- Use of AvPac and Transceiver
- $1,000 cash
Prize Valued at $5,390
Grand prize 2
- Trip for two
- Four nights lodging in South Fork, Colorado
- All meals included
- Two-day riding workshop with Matt Entz
- Sleds included Polaris 9r and/or Boost
- Fuel and oil included
- $1,000 cash
Prize valued at $6,414
Consolation prizes
First prize: Marlon Xplore Pro II Sled Deck
Total Value: $6,207
Second prize: Klim Gear Package
Total value: $3,296
Third prize: Backcountry Access safety package
Total value: $2,189
Visit here to donate for a chance to win. Entries start at $25, with seven more donation levels to gain more entries. The deadline to enter is Dec. 7, and winners will be announced Dec. 15.