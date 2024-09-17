PSB reveals the latest aftermarket news

Powersports Business shares new products from Drag Specialties, KLIM, CruzTOOLS, TwinPower, and Moose Racing.

Drag Specialties King Tour Box Pads

The Drag Specialties Tour Box Pad works with Harley-Davidson King Tour-Paks, Drag Specialties Tour Boxes, and all OEM and Drag Specialties seats. The pads are made from molded polyurethane foam for maximum comfort and styling and feature Automotive-grade vinyl covering with double diamond stitching. The standard-length armrests provide comfort and assist with getting on and off the bike. The pads are available with black, silver, or red double diamond stitching for 1986-2013 H-D Touring models with King-style tour boxes. The seat pads, made in the U.S., come with rubber pads and all mounting hardware and have a suggested retail price of $395.95.

Drag Specialties Pushrod Tube Kit

Riders can add style to their M-Eight motor with a chrome pushrod tube kit from Drag Specialties. The kit includes the upper and lower pushrod tubes, clips, cups, springs, washers, and O-rings. One kit will finish a complete engine (cover both sets of pushrods). It fits all 2017-2024 M-Eight models and has a suggested retail price of $121.95.

KLIM Crossover Jackets and Bibs

KLIM offers three new apparel offerings in the crossover snowmobile segment: the new Element Jacket and Bib, the redesigned Instinct Jacket and Bib, and the redesigned women’s Allure Jacket and Bib. The new apparel is vented, waterproof, and breathable GORE-TEX with midweight insulation designed for trail and off-trail riding.

The Element Jacket provides exceptional waterproof and breathable vented GORE-TEX performance with added lightweight insulation for warmth. The Element is refined and ergonomic for mobility and comfort for mountain and trail riders, with intuitively designed vents to maintain airflow even if the rider is wearing a backpack.

KLIM redesigned the Instinct Jacket and introduced a new bib that is versatile crossover gear with key feature sets for trail and mountain riding. The waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX shell offers standard mountain riding features, with all the basics covered for trail riding. The Instinct pieces are also available in youth sizes.

For female riders, KLIM redesigned the Allure Jacket and Bib to be highly versatile crossover gear with key features for trail and mountain riding, as well as female-specific features like a drop seat for easier bathroom breaks. The waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX shell offers standard mountain riding features such as vents, with all the basics covered for trail riding.

KLIM Mountain Snowmobile Boot

KLIM’s Adrenaline Pro S1K GTX BOA Boot is a mountain-focused technical snowmobile boot with added insulation for riders seeking more warmth over the Adrenaline Pro S GTX BOA Boot.

This boot is highly supportive with strong dual-zone BOA dials, designed to pop off and reattach rather than break off, combined with a molded tongue for improved closure force and lace force distribution for better ankle support. The new Michelin outsole, engineered for vehicles with a proprietary sole pattern, provides a heavy-duty grip and durability for traction on the running boards.

The 1,000 grams of 3M Thinsulate Insulation retain heat while offering virtually zero moisture absorption. The boots also include a removable moisture-wicking aerogel-insulated OrthoLite O-Therm insole, an updated breathable, moisture-wicking liner, and half-size inserts for an adjustable fit. KLIM’s Adrenaline Pro S1K GTX BOA Boot has a suggested retail price of $429.99.

CruzTOOLS Switchback Tool Kit

The Switchback Tool Kit is for enduro riders who explore trails far from the trailhead. The kit is 2x2x7 inches and 1.7 pounds. It can handle most trailside repairs and adjustments with a collapsible T-handle driver for fast work turning sockets, hex and torx bits. The kit includes a five-in-one screwdriver, needle nose pliers, mechanics wire, cable ties, and a durable zip-up pouch. This product is ideal for most modern off-road and dual-sport models from KTM, Husqvarna, Gas Gas, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki. The Switchback Tool Kit for Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki dirt bikes has suggested retail price of $64.95. The Switchback Tool Kit for KTM and Husqvarna dirt bikes has a suggested retail price of $69.95.

Moose Racing fall collection

AGROID – The performance fit chassis of the Agroid jersey and pant offers extreme ease of movement on and off the bike with flexible, breathable materials. The jersey has an MSRP of $54.95, the pant has an MSRP of $139.95, and the Agroid Pro Glove has an MSRP of $24.95.

Qualifier – In the entry-level gear segment, Moose offers the Qualifier racewear, made with quality materials and good looks. The jersey has an MSRP of $34.95 and the pant has an MSRP of $79.95.

Expedition – The Expedition jacket has a lightweight softshell chassis with durable ripstop panels in high-wear areas. The shell is wind and water resistant and zipper vents help with temperature regulation. The Expedition jacket has an MSRP of $149.95, the Expedition pant has an MSRP of $149.95. The Expedition collection also includes a vest with an MSRP of $129.95, and gloves with an MSRP of $34.95.

