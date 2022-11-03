KLIM releases streamlined mountain shells

KLIM has unveiled its updated mountain shells for the 2022 snow season, continuing to improve the riding experience. The Idaho-based company is proud to improve two of its wildly popular mountain shells with better functionality, better storage, more comfort and more refined ventilation.

The redesigned Powerxross Jacket and Pant include a new removable hood design and attachment system and an added exterior chest pocket on the jacket. The jacket offers comfort and mobility with minimal bulk to create a waterproof, breathable and vented GORE-TEX shell. It’s ideal for riders who value mobility and light weight above all else.

The solid Storm Jacket is now more backpack friendly with efficient vent placement and a new insulated AMP Electronics Pocket to keep phones from getting cold and loosing battery life. The breathable, waterproof GORE-TEX shell delivers a relaxed fit for mobility and now includes a new quick-release hood for added versatility.

Both the Storm and Powerxross have long been favorites in KLIM’s mountain shell lineup and are now further improved for a better riding experience.

KLIM 2022 Powerxross Jacket.

Powerxross Jacket

Top benefits / Featured specs • Gore-Tex performance shell • Guaranteed to keep riders dry • 3m scotchlite carbon black reflective Advertisement • Partial moisture-wicking liner • Full pit vents • 3 pockets, 1 goggle chamois • Adjustable bottom hem, cuffs, collar • Powder skirt

Colors Black - Castlerock - Asphalt - Fiery Red, Asphalt - Shocking Orange, Stargazer - Slate Gray, Asphalt - Castlerock - Safety Yellow Available now at klim.com MSRP $349.99

KLIM 2022 Powerxross Pant.

Powerxross Pant

Top benefits / Featured specs • Gore-Tex performance shell • Guaranteed to keep riders dry • 3m scotchlite carbon black reflective • KLIM exclusive seat-dry tech • Overlays in knees and inner boot panels for durability / partial moisture-wicking liner • Belt loops with velcro waist adjustment • 2 hand pockets • Non-slip adjustable removable suspenders • Velcro boot gaiter and cuff retention loops

Colors Black - Asphalt, Castlerock - Asphalt, Stargazer - Slate gray - Black Available now at klim.com MSRP $349.99

KLIM 2022 Storm Jacket.

Storm Jacket

Top benefits / Featured specs • Gore-Tex performance shell • Guaranteed to keep riders dry • 3m scotchlite carbon black reflective • 4 total vents • AMP Electronics Pocket: highly water resistant, aerogel insulated thigh pocket for protecting electronic devices from water and cold • 3 total pockets • Adjustable collar, cuffs, bottom hem • Adjustable removable quick-release hood

Colors Black - Asphalt, Electric Blue - Metallic Silver, Safety Yellow - Asphalt, Stargazer - Slate Gray, Fiery Red - Black Available for preorder at klim.com MSRP $449.99

KLIM 2022 Storm Bib

Storm Bib

Top benefits / Featured specs • Gore-Tex performance shell • Guaranteed to keep riders dry • 3m scotchlite carbon black reflective • KLIM exclusive seat-dry tech • Overlay on inner boot panels • Full length side leg zips w/ double headed zippers • Side leg zips double as vents • 3 total pockets • Relaxed non-bulky fit • Non-slip adjustable suspenders • Side waist stretch panels

Colors Black - Asphalt, Asphalt - Black Beauty, Fiery Red - Black Available for preorder at klim.com MSRP $449.99