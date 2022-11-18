KLIM to release limited edition FIVE one-piece on Black Friday

KLIM will release the new Lochsa FIVE one-piece in a limited edition run of 300 numbered units on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at 12:00 a.m. MST. The Lochsa FIVE is the toughest one-piece for the most extreme snowmobile riders, guides and pros with combined strength, ventilation and mobility and it will be released just in time for the winter season.

Using innovative, next-gen fabrics made from Vectran fibers, which are individually pound-for-pound 5x stronger than steel, the Lochsa FIVE becomes 18% stronger and 12% lighter than KLIM’s next best one-piece. The simultaneous reduction in overall weight while improving durability is unprecedented.

With a better beacon pocket interface for avalanche response time and an added AMP pocket for preserving smartphone batteries, the Lochsa FIVE lets mountain sledders ride longer with less fatigue, bash through trees with more confidence and stay more avalanche ready.

KLIM Lochsa FIVE one-piece front.

KLIM Lochsa FIVE one-piece back.

The limited-edition run, officially numbered 001-300, will be available at KLIM.com and select dealers only.

Visit KLIM.com for more information.

Shell/Construction

• 3-layer Gore-Tex pro shell

• Guaranteed to keep riders dry

• Vectran fiber fabric for superior strength and mobility: 18% stronger, 12% lighter than standard Lochsa fabric

• Custom colored reflective material

• Full side leg zippers (can function as vents)

• Overlay on inner boot panels

• Aluminum tether d-ring w/ carabiner clip

• KLIM exclusive seat-dry tech

• YKK zippers w/ aluminum zipper pulls

Ventilation

• 2 full pit vents

• 2 back exhaust vents

• 2 thigh vents

• Full side leg zips can function as vents

Storage

• 1 industry-first integrated harnessed beacon pocket

• Beacon pocket harness is built-in

• Avalanch beacon tether

• AMP electronics pocket: highly water resistant, aerogel insulated thigh pocket for protecting electronic devices from water and cold

• 1 left hand zip pocket

• 1 inner chest pocket w/ headphone port

• Goggle chamois in pocket on tether

Fit/Comfort

• Adjustable collar

• Comfort collar lining material

• Zipper garage for next-to-skin comfort

• Adjustable cuffs w/ thumb hole gaiter

• Adjustable waist

• Zippered boot gaiter

• Boot retention loops keep pant hem in place

• Non-slip adjustable removable suspenders

• Removable knee pads

• Adjustable removable quick-release hood

Top Benefits

• Most breathable, durable, vented and mobile one-piece available

• Engineered to handle the most aggressive riding

• Head-to-toe waterproof and breathable

Available Nov. 25, at 12:00 a.m. MST at klim.com

MSRP $1,599.99