KLIM issues Backcountry Probe A300 recall

KLIM has recently announced a recall on its Backcountry Probe A300. Consumers should stop using the Backcountry Probe A300 immediately. The recall only affects the Backcountry Probe A300 product lot number PO2761 (located on the tip of the probe).

KLIM has determined certain components of the Backcountry Probe A300 may fail upon initial deployment and then take longer to deploy than intended if an exposed ferrule is deformed or damaged. If this were to occur, the device would not be able to locate a rider in an avalanche as fast as intended, which could result in serious injury if a rider is buried under the snow.

KLIM is instructing all Backcountry Probe A300 owners to stop using the Backcountry Probe A300 immediately and return it to KLIM by emailing orders@KLIM.com with subject line “A300 Probe Recall.” A full refund will be issued.

KLIM is notifying dealers to stop selling and is contacting all customers directly to advise them to stop using the affected probes.

KLIM is committed to building the best products possible and continues working toward improving everyone’s safety in the backcountry this season. KLIM sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience.

KLIM has reported this matter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For more info visit https://www.klim.com/backcountry-probe-a300-recall