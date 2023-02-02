KLIM to host fifth-annual snowbike ride

KLIM, Timbersled and Trail Tech will host the fifth-annual KLIM Frozen Cow Tag Snowbike Ride in the rugged Idaho mountains March 11.

KLIM takes pride in building riding gear for dedicated snowbike riders who thrive in winter conditions. To celebrate the winter riding season, KLIM is inviting snowbike riders to participate in a one-of-a-kind event set in its own backyard – the Island Park area inside the rugged Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

KLIM, Timbersled and Trail Tech will host the fifth-annual KLIM Frozen Cow Tag Snowbike Ride in the rugged Idaho mountains March 11.

The snowbike-only event will have riders spend a full day in some of KLIM’s favorite local areas, guided by GPS, in search of valuable Cow Tags. Finding these Cow Tags will earn raffle tickets for drawings of more than $10,000 in awesome prizes. Further, individual riders will be challenged to find Cow Tags and post photos next to the cow tag from which a winner will be awarded a $250 KLIM gift card. Even more additional prizes will be announced at the riders meeting.

The KLIM Frozen Cow Tag Snowbike Ride will bring together snowbike riders from all over North America to celebrate the rapidly growing sport with a great time riding in the Idaho backcountry. KLIM is proud to engineer purpose-built gear for snowbikers facing demanding conditions, and entrants will be riding some of the same areas that helped develop their gear.

The snowbike-only event will have riders spend a full day in some of KLIM’s favorite local areas, guided by GPS, in search of valuable Cow Tags.

To register for the Frozen Cow Tag, view event schedule and guidelines, visit klim.com/frozen-cow-tag.

Registration: Registration opens January 24, 2023 Fees are $125 per person (refundable) Registration limited to 125 people

Included: Dinner and prizes at Sawtelle Resort on March 11 Thousands of dollars in prize drawings Entry to win one of five $250 KLIM gift cards 1 raffle ticket (in case you can’t find any cow tags) Frozen Cow Tag exclusive event hat KLIM sticker GPS waypoints/tracks provided

Requirements: Minimum 1 GPS required per group Mandatory avalanche safety gear: Transceiver, shovels, beacons, probes Participants must be 18 years or older, or accompanied by adult Snowbikes must display Idaho snow registration tags, which can be purchased at Robin’s Roost (either resident or non-resident tags if visiting from out of state) Due to the nature of the Frozen Cow Tag Snowbike Ride, traditional snowmobiles will not be permitted

Advertisement