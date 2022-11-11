KLIM streamlines impact technology with F3 Carbon Pro Helmet 

KLIM has released its F3 Carbon Pro Helmet, an addition to its popular F3 suite of helmets. The company reimagined 2019’s industry leading F3 Carbon helmet, the lightest KLIM helmet ever made, to specifically reduce fatigue and improve comfort.

The design uses the same ultralight hand-laid carbon fiber shell as previous F3 helmets. With the additional Koroyd next-gen impact absorbing technology, the helmet is the lightest ECE helmet to carry this level of safety.

The KLIM F3 Carbon Pro Helmet has been designed to reduce fatigue and improve comfort.

The hand-laid carbon fiber shell utilizes prepreg carbon fiber, using a construction process that virtually eliminates bubbles, imperfections and excessive resin distribution. The result is excellent shell construction with the lightest weight possible.

The F3 Carbon Pro Helmet is engineered with a stronger, more aerodynamic peak visor, which improves FOV, and includes the magnetic FIDLOCK quick-release buckle for one-handed operation while wearing gloves.

As with the other F3 helmets, the F3 Carbon Pro includes a triple-density EPS layer and three shell sizes to provide the best fit possible. With 13 intake vents and six exhaust vents carried over from the F3 Carbon, airflow has a highly efficient path to keep riders cool. The straw-like Koroyd structures also improves ventilation both at speed and standing still. Inside, the soft antimicrobial moisture-wicking liner features 3D foam cheek pads for all-day comfort.

Featured Specs • Carbon fiber hand-laid shell • Shell construction process avoids deposits, imperfections & excess weight • One of the lightest, safest snow helmets available Advertisement • Koroyd technology energy absorbing materials/construction • Stronger, more aerodynamic peak visor • FIDLOCK quick release strap • 13 intake vents • Six exhaust vents • Direct vent eps design • ECE 22.06 certified • Removable breath box included

Colors Thrashed Electric Blue Lemonade, Thrashed Asphalt - Hi-Vis, Ascent Black - Asphalt, Ascent Asphalt - Striking Orange

Available for preorder at klim.com MSRP $499.99

KLIM Striking Orange F3 Carbon Pro Helmet

KLIM Ascent Black - Asphalt F3 Carbon Pro Helmet

KLIM Thrashed Asphalt - Hi-Vis F3 Carbon Pro Helmet

KLIM Thrashed Electric Blue Lemonade F3 Carbon Pro Helmet