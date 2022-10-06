Klim releases 2022 midweight one-piece mountain shells

KLIM has released a redesign of its popular Ripsa One-Piece and the Shredsa, a new female-specific one-piece designed for mountain riding. The Idaho-based company is proud to improve and broaden its one-piece lineup for more comfort, better ventilation and increased functionality.
The all-new women’s Shredsa One-Piece, also known as the Queen of Mobility, is a midweight waterproof, breathable and vented shell designed specifically for women mountain riders complete with a drop seat. Based on the popular midweight Ripsa, the Shredsa One-Piece optimizes mobility with low bulk and essential pockets and vents. Head-to-toe GORE-TEX is also incorporated to keep riders dry on deep powder days.
The bold new look of the redesigned Ripsa One-Piece, also known as the Master of Mobility, is the go-to for those who want ultimate mobility and low bulk. This is the most send-friendly waterproof one-piece for pulling technical maneuvers all day without sacrificing performance and comfort.
The redesigned Ripsa and new Shredsa include a new hood attachment system, an adjusted pocket orientation for easier use and a more breathable mesh liner.
Shredsa One-Piece
TOP BENEFITS
• Klim outerwear performance in a women-specific one-piece
• Less bulk than a comparable jacket/bib combo
• Head-to-toe weatherproof
• Addition of short sizes
FEATURED SPECS
• Gore-Tex performance shell
• Guaranteed to keep you try
• Women-specific aggressive patterning
• Drop seat for convenience
• 3M Scotchlite carbon black reflective
• KLIM exclusive seat-dry tech
• Overlay on knees & inner boot panels
• 4 total vents
• 3 total pockets
• Non-snag taffeta sleeve liners
• Adjustable cuffs, waist, suspenders
• Adjustable removable quick-release hood
COLORS
Black- Heliotrope, Black – Wintermint, Chili Pepper, Petrol
Available at KLIM.COM
MSRP $679.99
Ripsa One-Piece
TOP BENEFITS
• Klim outerwear performance in a one-piece
• Less bulk than a comparable jacket/bib combo
• Head-to-toe weatherproof
FEATURED SPECS
• Gore-Tex performance shell
• Guaranteed to keep you dry
• 3M Scotchlite carbon black reflective
• KlLIM exclusive seat-dry tech
• Overlay on knees & inner boot panels
• 4 total vents
• 3 total pockets
• Non-snag taffeta sleeve liners
• Adjustable cuffs, waist, suspenders
• Adjustable removable quick-release hood
COLORS
Black - Asphalt, Black – Shocking Orange, Black - Heliotrope, Blue Lemonade - HI-VIS, Red - Black
Available at KLIM.COM
MSRP $679.99