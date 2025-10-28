Bridgestone launches new high-level grip, race-ready tires

Bridgestone Corp. announced it will release its track-only premium motorcycle tire, the Racing Battlax V03, to the European and North American markets in 2026, featuring a design built for both professional and amateur riders looking for speed and high-level grip.

The latest addition to Bridgestone’s motorcycle tire range incorporates technologies refined through years of racing events to deliver excellent grip. And, for the first time, Bridgestone introduces a rear “sprint spec,” providing a wide range of options according to race type and track conditions.

Championship grip

The new Bridgestone Racing Battlax V03 is equipped with newly developed compounds based on technology that has competed in the world’s top-tier races — including the FIM Endurance World Championship, which has been won by a Bridgestone-supplied team for five consecutive years.

It features a redesigned profile for both the front and rear tires, resulting in an increased contact area. In particular, the rear tire adopts advanced production techniques, achieving an optimal profile.

Thanks to these innovations, Bridgestone says the Racing Battlax V03 delivers overwhelming grip, reducing lap times by 1.3% per lap2, while maintaining the typical Bridgestone DNA of high grip even after multiple laps.

Newly developed rear ‘sprint spec’

By focusing on maximizing peak grip performance through advanced compound design, the new Bridgestone Racing Battlax V03 Sprint achieves a 1.9% reduction in lap times per circuit. This provides an optimal choice for riders looking for the highest grip levels or those competing in sprint races.

For its next generation of Racing Battlax tires, the company says it incorporated its best compounding and manufacturing technologies developed through track tire development into commercial tires.