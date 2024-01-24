Home > News > Dealers > Parts Unlimited names sales rep for Southeast region

Parts Unlimited names sales rep for Southeast region

By: The Staff January 24, 2024

Devlin Howe

Parts Unlimited has hired Devlin Howe as the newest sales rep for the Southeast region. Howe will cover Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. He joins the company with 25 years of powersports industry experience in the parts, sales and service management departments at the dealer level.

Howe has vast riding experience, and his collection of bikes crosses many markets including Street, Café, Supermoto, ATV and Offroad. In his spare time, Howe enjoys traveling to different states and countries and sightseeing with friends and family.

