Parts Unlimited names Southwest, Northeast sales reps

Parts Unlimited has announced the newest sales reps for the Northeast and Southwest regions. Jeff Heyl has been hired as a Northeast region sales rep, covering southern NY/NY Metro.

Heyl’s industry experience includes parts and service at the dealer level. He also has a history of 2-wheel and 4-wheel MX racing as well as years of volunteering at race events. In his spare time, he enjoys any sports including football, lacrosse, and all racing sports.

Alan Holey has been hired as a Southwest region Parts Unlimited sales rep. Jeff Heyl has been hired as a Northeast region Parts Unlimited sales rep.

Alan Holey has been hired as a Southwest region sales rep, covering Louisiana and Florida. Holey comes to Parts Unlimited with several years of powersports industry experience including sales at the dealer and distributor levels. He also has a history of riding and racing motocross and watercraft riding.

In his spare time, Holey enjoys being on the water or snow and loves riding his 2000 HD FXDX and bicycling.