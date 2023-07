Parts Unlimited has announced the hire of Dale Kiley-Schaefer as the new AMS Brand Manager. Schaefer joins Parts Unlimited with sales and parts management experience at the dealer and retail levels.

He has asphalt circle track racing history and currently rides a 23 Kawasaki ZX 4RR. In his spare time, Dale races cars and rides ATVs and motorcycles. He also enjoys golfing and disc golfing.