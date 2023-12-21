AFT, Mission Foods extend title sponsorship deal for fourth year

American Flat Track (AFT) has renewed its partnership with Mission Foods to continue its support of the series for a fourth consecutive season in 2024.

Mission Foods returns as title sponsor of AFT for a fourth season. (Photo: AFT)

Mission Foods will again serve as the title sponsor for the premier Mission SuperTwins class and the associated Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge while remaining the Official Tortilla, Chip, and Salsa of Progressive AFT.

Mission Foods has been one of the most active and influential sponsors of Progressive American Flat Track since making its debut with the series in 2021. Its support has only expanded since, and it will again serve as the title sponsor for its home round, the Mission Texas Half-Mile at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, April 27.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with American Flat Track as the title sponsor of the SuperTwins class and Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge for 2024,” says Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods’ CEO. “We look forward to keep connecting with fans on race weekends, and it further exemplifies our commitment to motorsports racing.”

Mission Foods has done much to raise the profile and awareness of Progressive AFT over the years of its partnership via in-store grocery displays across the nation featuring Mission-branded athletes. That practice will not only continue but increase with the addition of displays in stores on military bases in 2024. Mission will also maintain a large presence at the track with numerous fan-facing activations.

“Mission Foods is an exceptional partner, continually elevating the American Flat Track experience both on and off the track,” says Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “We’re truly grateful for their energy and enthusiasm in supporting our athletes and engaging with fans. We’re excited about this renewed collaboration and appreciate their continued efforts to bring the excitement of American Flat Track to a broader audience.”