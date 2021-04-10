‘American Super Ticket’ offers both MotoAmerica Road Racing and Progressive American Flat Track

True fans of motorcycle racing might not want to be anywhere but Georgia the weekend of April 30-May 1 – that’s when MotoAmerica and American Flat Track will combine forces, offering fans the opportunity to attend both the opening round of the MotoAmerica series at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and the third round of Progressive American Flat Track – the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT – at Atlanta Motor Speedway for a discounted rate.

Fans who purchase an American Super Ticket for $99 will have access to both the Saturday night (May 1) Progressive AFT Yamaha Atlanta Super TT and the two-day (May 1-2) MotoAmerica opener.

The American Super Ticket gets fans the following:

· Progressive American Flat Track Tier 2 Premier General Admission Ticket (Saturday Only)

· Premier Parking with Progressive American Flat Track at Atlanta Motor Speedway

· Gates open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

· Two-Day General Admission for MotoAmerica at Michelin Road Atlanta (Saturday-Sunday)

· Premier Parking with MotoAmerica at Michelin Road Atlanta

“Since I started my career racing flat track, I always watch and follow the series closely,” said MotoAmerica president Wayne Rainey. “With our series opener at Road Atlanta taking place on the same weekend as the AFT event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, it seems only natural that we should make both available to our fans at a special rate. Watching MotoAmerica Superbikes on Saturday and Sunday with an American Flat Track TT on Saturday night sounds like a pretty good racing weekend to me.”

“We are very excited to have Atlanta star as the destination for pro motorcycle racing during the first weekend of May,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “The spectacle of seeing Superbikes on Saturday, catching the debut of the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT at Atlanta Motor Speedway that evening, and then Superbikes again on Sunday – all on one ticket – is a rare opportunity for race fans to savor. It’s great to be able to partner with MotoAmerica for this promotion.”

The 2021 MotoAmerica Series schedule is as followed:

April 30-May 2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pitt Race Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

For the complete 2021 MotoAmerica Series schedule, click HERE.

To purchase tickets to any of the 2021 series rounds, click HERE.

For information on how to watch the MotoAmerica Series, click HERE.