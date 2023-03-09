AMA Pro Racing promotes Smith to series director of Progressive American Flat Track

Bryan Smith has been named the new series director of Progressive American Flat Track, moving up from his current role as the director of industry relations.

“Over the last year, Bryan has consistently demonstrated the leadership capabilities that are necessary to take on even greater responsibilities with the series,” says Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “Bryan’s ability to leverage the knowledge he’s gained over the course of his motorcycle racing career as both a factory rider and championship-winning privateer will also be critically important as we form future strategies for the sport.”

Following a decades-long career as one of the sport’s leading competitors, Smith joined AMA Pro Racing on the management side in 2022. His understanding of the sport as a competitor, tactician, historian, mechanically minded rider, and now series staffer makes him uniquely well suited to tackle his new role.

“When I joined the Progressive AFT management team a year ago, I said my goals were to give back to the sport and see it grow. That’s even more true today. I’m encouraged by what we’ve accomplished already, and I’m excited to embrace this new opportunity to create an even greater impact. I feel certain we’re on the right path to take the sport to the next level.” - Bryan Smith, AFT Series Director

Smith will be responsible for managing all competition aspects of Progressive AFT, including season calendar and event planning, event operations, safety and track prep and series rules development. He will also continue to manage rider and team relationships and new rider evaluations.

The 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season launches with the return of the DAYTONA Short Track I and II at Daytona International Speedway on March 9-10.