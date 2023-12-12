Yamaha returns as official OEM partner of AFT in 2024

American Flat Track (AFT) recently announced that Yamaha Motor Corp., USA will again stand as an Official OEM Partner of Progressive AFT for the upcoming 2024 season.

Yamaha enjoyed another banner season of Progressive AFT competition in 2023, proving itself a title-contending powerhouse in both Mission SuperTwins and Parts Unlimited AFT Singles. (Photo: Yamaha)

Additionally, Yamaha will once again serve as the title sponsor for the Yamaha Senoia Short Track at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, on March 23.

“We appreciate Yamaha’s continued support of the sport for the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track season,” says Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “We’re looking forward to again hosting Yamaha’s Atlanta-based employees in March for another incredible night of racing at Senoia Raceway.”

Spearheaded by Estenson Racing’s Dallas Daniels, Yamaha-mounted riders racked up seven victories, 15 top twos, 23 podiums, and 35 top fives in the premier class. That included a pair of 1-2 finishes and an ultimate championship ranking of second and third.

It was a similar story in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles class, where young Tom Drane led the way aboard his Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F. Yamaha-mounted riders secured six wins, 12 top twos, 15 podiums, 25 top fives, and two 1-2 finishes en route to second and third-place title standings.

Yamaha is well positioned to continue its dirt track ascent in 2024 with Daniels and Drane recently confirmed to be back aboard Estenson Racing-tuned Yamahas.