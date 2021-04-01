MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the return of MotoSport.com as the “Official Online Retailer” of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The Oregon-based online powersports marketplace will continue its role as sponsor of the MotoSport.com Holeshot, and will also return as the event sponsor of the MotoSport.com Washougal National on July 24, 2021.

“Much like the region it calls home, MotoSport.com’s business model is driven by passion. That foundational enthusiasm has helped it grow into one of the most respected companies amongst both riders and fans alike,” said Davey Coombs, president of MX Sports Pro Racing. “MotoSport has remained one of the most ardent supporters of American motocross since it first became a series partner, and it is now a mainstay of the championship as well as the Washougal National, the crown jewel of the Pacific Northwest. We eagerly look forward to another year of their involvement.”

Founded in 1999, MotoSport.com’s support of Pro Motocross dates back to 2014, and through its involvement with some of the sport’s most recognizable and influential names, as well as motocross events of all kinds; it stands at the forefront of the online retail space. As a leader and pioneer in the fastest-growing retail segment of the motocross and greater powersports industry, MotoSport’s impact on the sport is undeniable and its relationship with the championship is a natural fit.

“With a team that consists of enthusiasts, former pros, and diehard race fans, MotoSport.com personifies everything that the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and the sport of motocross represents,” said Scott Huddleston, senior vice president and general manager of MotoSport.com. “Our collective excitement fuels our commitment to providing our customers with the deepest resources and best buying experience, and our partnership with Pro Motocross is an extension of that passion. With its storied legacy, this championship serves as the pinnacle of the sport and continues to provide an ideal platform to showcase our brand, connect our gearheads to consumers, and serve as a leader of the industry by giving back to the sport.”

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will once again consist of a 12-round schedule, beginning on Memorial Day Weekend with the season-opening Fox Raceway I National on May 29, 2021, from California’s Fox Raceway. The summer season will bring the world’s best riders to 10 different states, including returns to many of American motocross’ most storied venues, concluding on September 11, 2021, with the sport’s oldest event, the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Sacramento, California.