Monster Energy and TAUBLIEB Films have teamed up for the world premiere of the documentary Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross, narrated by acclaimed actor Josh Brolin. The film will debut at the prestigious Newport Beach Film Festival on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 3:30 pm (PDT) at the renowned Lido Theater.

This full-length feature documentary film captures Supercross’s thrilling and tumultuous journey, the sport that has captivated millions. From its grassroots beginnings to its transformation into a global phenomenon, Pay Dirt offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the sport’s greatest athletes, risks, rewards, and the passion that drives them. With the support of Monster Energy and Feld Motor Sports, Inc., TAUBLIEB Films brings this story to life.

“Monster Energy is excited to be a part of Pay Dirt, a documentary that dives deep into the electrifying world of Supercross. This film does an incredible job capturing the raw energy and intensity of our top athletes in the sport while offering an authentic glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of Supercross, making it accessible and thrilling for all audiences,” says Mitch Covington, Monster Energy’s senior vice president of sports marketing.

Featured Monster Energy Supercross athletes include legendary and current icons: Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, Brian Deegan, and Haiden Deegan.

“We’re only here because of the incredible support from everyone involved – from Monster Energy to Feld Motor Sports – and, of course, the riders and production team,” says multi-Emmy-winning filmmaker Paul Taublieb, whose previous collaborations with Monster Energy include feature documentaries “Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross,” “FASTEST” and “Blink of an Eye. “This is not a history of the sport, but rather, the story of Supercross, and I’m humbled and grateful to be able to share this first screening at the great Newport Beach Film Festival.”

Pay Dirt is a project born from the incredible athletes who race Supercross, and features an all-star cast of riders, including Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ricky Johnson, Bob Hannah, Haiden Deegan, and many others, including, speaking from prison, the man who created the sport, Michael Goodwin. “Our goal was to bring their stories to life in a way that not only resonates with die-hard fans but also introduces new audiences to the world of Supercross,” Taublieb adds.

Following the Newport Beach premiere, Pay Dirt will have a special theatrical screening tied to the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Championship opening at Anaheim 1. It will then be released in 500 theaters across the country. Shortly after that, the documentary will be available on popular streaming platforms.