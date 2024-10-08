Motocross of Nations returns to USA for 2025

Infront Moto Racing announced that the 78th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be held in the USA from October 3-5, 2025. For the sixth running of this event on American soil, the host venue will be the Ironman Raceway just outside Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Team USA earned a second-place finish after a weekend of exceptional racing action at the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations, which ran Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in Winchester, U.K. (Photo: American Motorcyclist Association)

The USA holds the record for the most team victories in the history of the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, with 23 in total, despite joining the competition in the 1970s. The first ‘Nations’ in the USA was at Unadilla in 1987, in the middle of a period of dominance for the home team. Further home victories were taken in 2007 at Budd’s Creek, in 2010 at Lakewood, and in 2022 at RedBud, which avenged the only American loss on home soil to Team France in 2018 at the same venue.

“We are proud to bring the 78th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations to the USA in 2025. We will head to the fantastic Ironman Raceway, renowned for its challenging layout and rich history in the American Motocross. It will mark a new step in the outstanding collaboration Infront Moto Racing has with MX Sports. In this respect I want to thank Carrie Russel Coombs, Davey Coombs, Tim Cotter from MX Sport and all their team for turning this mutual project into life. I would like also to thank the city of Crawfordsville representative for supporting this event that will bring all the eyes and interest of the international motocross community to the region.



-Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo

Ironman Raceway has hosted a round of the AMA National Motocross Championship each season since 2014 and, on seven occasions, has seen the series’ final round play out there. American Eli Tomac clinched his first two National 450cc titles at the venue, and Australian Jett Lawrence not only clinched his first two U.S. 250cc titles there but also completed his perfect 450cc season in 2023, with his brother Hunter Lawrence taking the 250cc title on the same day. KTM’s Chase Sexton also won his National title at Ironman this season.

FIM/CMS director, Antonio Alia Portela, comments: “It seems that it was yesterday when we last were in the US for the MXoN that brought so much glory for the team USA. New bonds were built during that event that still confirm the friendship between the two sides of the Atlantic. Not only will the venue and facilities be up to the FIM standards required to hold such an event, but also all the energy and support from the FIM and AMA staff needed to run such event so that the atmosphere created by the MX fans from every single corner of the planet will make of this MXoN edition a lasting experience for those who will flock together to enjoy the best motocross riders of the galaxy.”

Motocross fans worldwide will flock to the Midwest on the first weekend of October next year.

Source: MX Sports, Inc.