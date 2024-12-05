INTERMOT 2024 kicks off in Cologne

INTERMOT is the place to be this month to kick off the 2025 season in Germany and Europe. The motorcycle expo runs from December 5-8, 2024, in Cologne, Germany.

INTERMOT rivals the EICMA show in Italy and runs from December 5-8, 2024, in Cologne, Germany. (Photos: INTERMOT)

BMW Motorrad, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Royal Enfield, Suzuki and Yamaha, among others, will showcase their new products, including many new models that have never been seen in Germany. Ducati is also planning to hold an exclusive world premiere.

Ducati Streetfighter V4

INTERMOT at a glance:

With the new R9, Yamaha is presenting the current generation of super sports bikes – Yamaha racing at the highest level. The redesigned TRACER series, the MT-07 Hyper Naked and the update of the legendary Ténéré 700 will also be on show at INTERMOT.

Ducati is going all out in Cologne: The range extends from various Multistrada models to new Panigales and the Streetfighter V2/S to various Scrambler models. Highlight: two world premieres under the slogans ‘The Next Level Form’ and ‘Unlock Everyday Adventure’.

Kawasaki is making a statement with the brand new Z900 in the striking Sugomi design. The new Versys 1100 (SE), the Ninja 1100SX (SE) and the W230/Meguro S1 will also be presented in Cologne.

BMW is coming to Cologne with the new M and S series bikes – including the S 1000 RR superbike, of course. The C 400 X scooter will also be an exciting contribution to the theme of ‘The Urban Mobility’.

The modern Supermoto DR-Z4SM and the Dual Sport model DR-Z4S will take center stage at Suzuki. The new GSX-S1000 power naked bike will also be on show.

With the Bear 650, Royal Enfield is presenting a road scrambler with sixties appeal under the motto #PoweredByIntuition – inspired by the Big Bear Run in the Californian desert and powered by the brand’s celebrated two-cylinder engine.

Honda will show its view of the future in Cologne: two new electric motorbike concepts and a ground-breaking combustion engine innovation will be on display.

Many new models and concept bikes, such as the one above from Honda, will be displayed Dec. 5-8 at the Koelnmesse Center.

INTERMOT aims to showcase the start of the season in Germany; most new models can be seen live in Cologne, and some can be test-ridden. The tradeshow is organized by Koelnmesse and the Industrie-Verband Motorrad Deutschland e.V. (IVM), Europe’s version of the MIC.