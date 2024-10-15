Rider reviews 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9

Rider magazine, our sister publication, has recently previewed the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 supersport motorcycle. The new supersport is built around Yamaha’s 3-cylinder CP3 powerplant and will retail for $12,499.

Rider shares, “The new R9 doesn’t fit into existing boxes, slotting in between the relatively tame YZF-R7 and the intimidating YZF-R1, which has prices starting at $18,999 and reaching $27,699 for the R1M version.”

The Yamaha YZF-R9 gives customers track-capable performance with streetbike accessibility. Rider continues, “Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the R9 is its snazzy appearance, especially its nose. Squinty LED headlights are framed by MotoGP-inspired winglets designed to offer a measure of downforce at speed. Also deserving praise is the tidy tailsection that is unencumbered by a bulky muffler – silencing takes place in a canister under the engine. Yamaha says the sleek design is the most aerodynamic it’s ever produced.”

The supersport’s chassis offers an all-new Deltabox aluminum frame, claimed to be the lightest offered on a Yamaha Supersport model. The frame has larger open steering head sections and was tuned to deliver a predictable feel at lower speeds and ideal handling at racetrack velocities.

The R9 will begin arriving at dealerships in March 2025 in Matte Raven Black, Team Yamaha Blue, or Intensity White/Redline.

