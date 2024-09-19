Yamaha unveils 2025 R1 and R1M with MotoGP-inspired winglets

Yamaha Motor has announced key updates to its flagship YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M Supersport models aimed at enhancing aerodynamic performance, handling and braking. Highlighting these updates is the addition of new carbon fiber aerodynamic winglets for both models, technology developed by Yamaha’s factory MotoGP racing program. Additionally, the standard YZF-R1 receives a fully redesigned KYB fork and new Brembo front brakes.

2025 YZF-R1

Yamaha’s iconic R1 returns for 2025 with the same 998cc CP4 cross-plane engine, comprehensive electronics suite, and renowned handling character that has led to an incredible run of AMA/MotoAmerica Superbike titles in 13 of the past 14 seasons. (Photos: Yamaha Motors USA)

Yamaha’s iconic R1 returns for 2025 with the same 998cc CP4 cross-plane engine, comprehensive electronics suite, and renowned handling character that has led to an incredible run of AMA/MotoAmerica Superbike titles in 13 of the past 14 seasons.

New features for 2025 begin with lightweight Brembo Stylema monobloc front brake calipers. They come with a new Brembo master cylinder to offer outstanding braking power and exceptional feel. A fully redesigned KYB front fork offers excellent response, road feel, and chassis performance. The new carbon fiber winglets add to the R1’s sleek, aerodynamic look and create additional downforce for an enhanced front-end feel when braking or cornering. Finally, a new rider and passenger seat cover texture balances grip and ease of movement for better control and connection to the machine.

New features

• New carbon fiber aerodynamic winglets

• New fully adjustable 43mm KYB front fork

• New radial-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc front calipers

• New Brembo master cylinder

• New seat cover texture

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue or Matte Raven Black and will begin arriving at dealerships in November for $18,999 MSRP.

2025 YZF-R1M

Yamaha’s highest-spec and most exclusive Supersport model, the 2025 YZF-R1M, features a distinctive color scheme, polished aluminum swingarm, and full carbon fiber bodywork. The new carbon fiber winglets seamlessly integrate with the bodywork for an aggressive, track-focused look. An engraved, serial-numbered badge further highlights its exclusivity.

The capability is pushed to an even higher level on the R1M with the addition of Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension, where data from the motorcycle’s IMU for data logging on track days.

Along with the 998cc CP4 crossplane engine, comprehensive electronics suite and lightweight aluminum Deltabox frame found on the standard R1, the capability is pushed to an even higher level on the R1M with the addition of Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension, where data from the motorcycle’s IMU—such as vehicle speed, lean angle, acceleration and brake pressure—is supplied to a dedicated Suspension Control Unit to rapidly adjust front and rear damping in real time for optimum suspension performance whether braking, cornering or accelerating. The ERS simplifies suspension tuning by providing streamlined dynamic tuning modes for both street and track and manual modes for more conventional suspension tuning.

Additionally, GPS data logging comes as a standard feature on the YZF-R1M. Yamaha’s unique Communication Control Unit is an integrated data-logging and GPS system that puts factory superbike technology in the palm of your hand. Vehicle data can be recorded with course mapping and automatic lap timing managed by GPS, then wirelessly downloaded to an app where it can be analyzed. The rider can then adjust system settings and upload these changes to the R1M for the next track session.

The new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1M will be available in Carbon Fiber and will begin arriving at dealers in March with an MSRP of $27,699.

Yamaha’s remaining 2025 R-Series Supersport lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.