Yamaha recognized for excellence in customer satisfaction

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit accepted the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) CSI Award for excellence in customer satisfaction at the Miami International Boat Show.

In 2024, the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit donated two Yamaha WaveRunners to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to enhance the enforcement of the Weeki Wachee Springs Protection Zone. Photo courtesy of Business Wire

NMMA recognized Yamaha in five categories including Outboard Engine, Jet Boats and Personal Watercraft, as well as Yamaha’s boat companies Skeeter and G3 Boats. Skeeter is recognized in the Fiberglass Outboard Boat category and the Fiberglass Bass Boat category and G3 is recognized in the Aluminum Outboard Boat category and the Pontoon category.

Yamaha is a CSI award recipient in the Outboard Engine category every year since its inception in 2001, an achievement no other outboard manufacturer can claim.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for excellence in customer satisfaction across multiple categories,” says Ben Speciale, president of the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, made possible by the collaborative efforts of our manufacturers, dealers, and boat builders.”

NMMA launched its Marine Industry CSI Award Program in 2001 to provide boat and engine manufacturers with an independently measured, cost-effective tool to help improve customer satisfaction in the boating industry. The program allows participating manufacturer companies to monitor customer satisfaction on an ongoing basis and to create benchmarks in the industry.