Yamaha’s MAX Series scooter takes home 14th straight Red Dot Award

Yamaha Motor Co. announced that its NMAX 125 Tech MAX scooter has won a 2025 Red Dot Award for product design, marking the 14th year in a row that a Yamaha Motor product has received the prestigious design award.

Yamaha Motor’s NMAX 125 Tech MAX scooter extends the company’s streak of Red Dot award wins to 14 years. (Photo: Yamaha Motor)

The award-winning model is based on the NMAX, which has been on sale since 2015. It inherits the DNA of the MAX Series line of sport scooters popular in Europe and Japan, condensing novel styling and a sporty ride into a compact body. The 2025 NMAX was designed to be aptly sized, to create a fun vehicle that offers a level of control that feels like it is an extension of the rider’s body.

Yamaha says the NMAX is the most user-friendly model in the MAX Series. While improving onboard comfort and convenience for the rider, the adoption of small LED lighting for the front and rear and a new TFT instrument cluster helped achieve a more compact machine size. The award-winning NMAX 125 Tech MAX is a deluxe version that features a higher-quality seat and color scheme compared to the standard model.

The Red Dot Design Awards — organized by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen — recognizes excellence in product and communication design, and other design concepts.

