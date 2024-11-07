EICMA: Honda unveils ‘EV Fun Concept’ and ‘EV Urban Concept’

Honda has unveiled two electric motorcycle concept models, the “EV Fun Concept” and the “EV Urban Concept,” at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy.

The EV Fun Concept is Honda’s first electric sports model, scheduled to launch in 2025 in Europe. While the EV Urban Concept is more of the company’s vision for electric mobility in the near future. How far in the future is yet to be confirmed. Beyond 2025, Honda aims to increase the variety of its electric line-up to be the global leader in electric motorcycles, most likely in Europe and Asia.

Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality through all of its products and corporate activities by 2050, and in particular, achieve carbon neutrality for all of its motorcycle products in the 2040s. Toward this goal, Honda is working to electrify its motorcycles as part of its future environmental strategy.

The EV Fun Concept was referred to at last November’s “2023 Briefing on Honda Electric Motorcycle Business” meeting. The EV Fun Concept is a naked sports model equivalent to a mid-sized internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle. It is Honda’s first electric sports model to be equipped with a fixed battery and is scheduled to be commercialized in 2025.

The EV Urban Concept reconstructs Honda’s vision of urban electric mobility. The Japanese manufacturer says, “It embodies a vision of near-future mobility that cooperates and resonates with people and society through its essential and sophisticated styling, intuitive human-machine interface (HMI), and new experiences created by the fusion of software and hardware.” Honda’s goal is to open up the freedom of mobility to as many customers as possible and expand the possibilities for each customer.

With the addition of the new sports EV Fun Concept and the EV Urban Concept, Honda claims it is progressing toward its plan to introduce 30 electric models globally by 2030.

Honda Motor Europe Limited, Honda’s UK subsidiary, has released details on the EV Fun Concept and EV Urban Concept on its website.