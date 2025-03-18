Honda announces popular bike models to make their U.S. debut

Already popular in Europe, American Honda recently unveiled three new additions to the U.S. market for the 2025 model year—the CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP naked bikes, and the NT1100 DCT sport-touring machine.

The CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP have earned praise for their thrilling performance and head-turning design, while the NT1100 DCT adds a great option for exhilarating touring experiences. (Photos: courtesy of Honda)

The new-model announcement comes just weeks after Honda announced several changes to its classic Gold Wing model, in honor of its 50-year anniversary.

Honda says these three models offer a mix of performance and style that the company says is confident “to be a hit in the U.S.”

“We know American customers have been eager to see these exciting new models in the U.S., and we’re pleased to finally be able to confirm their availability here,” says Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing at American Honda.

Honda’s CB750 Hornet is now available in the U.S. for the 2025 model year.

The CB750 features responsive handling and a parallel-twin engine with a competitive power-to-weight ratio, three riding modes and electronic rider aids, while the CB1000 touts a derived engine, a nimble chassis, and advanced suspension technology from Brembo subsidiary Öhlins.

Colors: Matte Black Metallic; Matte Pearl White

MSRP: $7,999

Available: May

Honda adds that its NT1100 DCT provides a great option for touring experiences. It’s a straightforward sport-touring machine with a full feature list and a sporty edge to its performance. It also employs the frame and parallel-twin engine of the Africa Twin as a base for performance.

“The CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP carry on the legacy of the legendary CB name in the U.S., and we’re confident that our customers will be captivated by their capabilities,” says Miller. “In addition, as the most popular sport-touring bike in Europe, the NT1100 DCT will extend and expand the tradition of touring Honda offerings.”

Color: Pearl Hawkeye Blue

MSRP: $11,899

Available: May

The NT1100 is designed to appeal to those with a memory of similar Honda machines from the past, but also to attract a much younger rider. It also employs the frame and parallel-twin engine of the Africa Twin as a base for performance.

The Honda announcement also revealed updates to popular returning models, including the Rebel 300 and 500 cruisers, as well as the CRF300L, and CRF300L Rally dual-sport machines. In addition, the returns of nine other on-road motorcycle models were also confirmed.