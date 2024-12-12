The One Motorcycle Show heads to Las Vegas with AIMExpo

The One Motorcycle Show is partnering with AIMExpo to bring a full motorcycle experience to Las Vegas on February 5-8, connecting the industry trade event with a consumer show that celebrates custom motorcycle artistry and culture.

The One Moto Show is the largest independently owned custom bike show and will be held at the Western Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, February 7-8. (Photo: AIMExpo)

“Our show is an easy way for non-riders to see what motorcycling is all about,” says Thor Drake, who founded The One Moto Show in 2010. “We know how to have a good time; we give them a taste and get them excited about how motorcycles can become part of their lives. We’re pumped to partner with AIMExpo so our attendees can dive into different motorcycle cultures and check out the latest tech.”

AIMExpo will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 5-7, where attendees will come away with a well-rounded understanding of the powersports market, preparing them for the upcoming sales season. Partnering with the One Moto Show gives attendees another reason to celebrate the industry.

“We’re building a robust, unified powersports event for the industry and enthusiasts with long-term partnership goals,” says Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion at the Motorcycle Industry Council. “This event will also attract potential new riders with inclusive, inviting displays and activities. And AIMExpo exhibitors will have greater exposure to all these markets.”

The One Moto Show is the largest independently owned custom bike show. It will be at the distinctive Western Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, February 7-8, drawing the enthusiast community together through moto-inspired art, custom-built motorcycles from around the world, vendors, influencers, and support from local builders. There will be live performances, outdoor OEM demo opportunities, custom showcases, and a highly anticipated awards ceremony. The show will span 22,000 square feet of indoor event space and 37,280 square feet of outdoor space to accommodate about 10,000 people daily.

As part of this collaboration, a VIP preview event for all AIMExpo exhibitors and attendees will be held Thursday night, giving the industry early access to The One Moto Show before it opens to the public Friday afternoon.