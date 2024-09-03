2024 U.S. Motocross of Nations team announced

A triple threat of top motocrossers will represent the United States at the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in Winchester, U.K.

A triple threat of top motocrossers will represent the United States at the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in Winchester, U.K. (Photo: AMA)

Leading the charge for the United States will be 2024 Pro Motocross 450 and 2023 AMA Supercross 450SX champion Chase Sexton, who will be joined by fellow AMA Supercross competitors Aaron Plessinger and Chance Hymas during the three-day event.

“This team has the shared mission of bringing the United States back to the top of the podium on the world stage, and will fight hard to accomplish that goal. We have brought together three outstanding racers that are eager to represent their country. I cannot wait to see what we accomplish this year as a team.”



– AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier

Sexton — who aided the United States to the 2022 Motocross of Nations title — will take over as team captain for Team USA this year and will compete in the MXGP Class for the stars and stripes.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a winning Team USA before, and there’s no greater feeling than standing on top of the podium waving the red, white and blue, Sexton says. “I’m lucky enough to get that chance to do it again this year alongside two great teammates.

“I couldn’t ask for a more America-loving teammate than Aaron, who I know will give it his all as he has all season. Chance I know well, and he has shown a lot of speed all season long, so I’m looking forward to building the bond with the boys and vying for the top spot in the UK in a few weeks.”



– Chase Sexton

Plessinger returns to the Motocross of Nations for the second-consecutive year and will battle for glory in the Open Class.

At just 19 years old, Hymas is the youngest member of the team, but the significance of the event is not lost on the budding motocross star. Hymas will race on behalf of the United States in the MX2 Class.

The United States will again be led by motocross legend and team manager Roger DeCoster, who competed on six victorious FIM Motocross of Nations teams in the 1960s and 70s. Since his retirement from racing, DeCoster has remained an integral part of the sport as a team manager for several AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross teams. DeCoster has led the United States to 21 FIM Motocross of Nations team victories.