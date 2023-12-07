American Flat Track combines event with Goodguys Nationals in Texas

Progressive American Flat Track has confirmed that this year’s Mission Texas Half-Mile will run in conjunction with the Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

The combined event which will be staged at the sprawling Texas Motor Speedway complex from April 26-28. (Image: AFT)

The Mission Texas Half-Mile is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, right in the middle of the 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals, which will be staged at the sprawling Texas Motor Speedway complex from April 26-28.

Progressive AFT’s annual stops in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex traditionally boasts a celebratory atmosphere due to its close proximity to a number of the sport’s teams and sponsors. The LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals only serves to further raise that bar.

“We’re extremely excited to stage a Progressive American Flat Track event in conjunction with the Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals,” says Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “Their events are hugely popular and for good reason. They have so much to offer that it’s sure to be a weekend to remember for motorsports fans of all ages. It’s also a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase the excitement of our sport to a large contingent of potential new fans among the thousands of enthusiasts who flock to the Goodguys shows.”

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is the world’s largest hot-rodding association, and this year’s event at Texas Motor Speedway is expected to bring over 2,500 classic vehicles to the infield along with an expanded autocross track, an all-new drift exhibition, the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition of vintage dragsters, the historic Pate Swap Meet, a free Kids Zone, live entertainment, and a Saturday night hot rod track cruise.

Goodguys COO, Andrew Ebel comments: “We can’t wait to treat the people of north Texas to a huge weekend of pedal-to-the-metal entertainment featuring over 2,500 classic cars and trucks on display, the country’s largest swap meet, and now, the addition of high-adrenaline dirt track motorcycle racing action with the Progressive AFT Texas Half Mile. It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend of family fun you don’t want to miss!”

A special $55 Goodguys/Progressive AFT General Admission discounted combo ticket, along with additional information regarding the Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals, are available.