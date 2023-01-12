AMA Pro Racing reveals 2023 Progressive AFT schedule

AMA Pro Racing has released its 18-round schedule for the upcoming 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season.

The previously announced provisional schedule laid out an ideally balanced slate in terms of discipline, geography and pacing. Other key features were visits to venues both historic and new, the alignment of the calendar with multiple high-profile rallies and holiday weekends, and a more compact timeframe that fits all 18 rounds in during motorcycle riding season. The final schedule features five Miles, five Half-Miles, four Short Tracks, and four TTs.

The final schedule further solidifies that intent with the confirmation of the return of the Arizona Super TT and the West Virginia Half-Mile.

The Arizona Super TT returns following its 2019 debut, joining the entertainment options planned during the weekend of the 29th annual Arizona Bike Week on April 1. The 2019 event marked the first Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Main Event win of JD Beach’s career – one that kicked off a run that has seen him score six of seven TTs wins in the years since.

On July 1, Progressive AFT will compete in the state of West Virginia for the first time since 2006 with the West Virginia Half-Mile. The event will take place at the scenic West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells, West Virginia. This mountainside 5/8-mile track is both renowned for its high speed and beautiful settings, promising to serve as an incredible stage for the world’s greatest motorcycle dirt track racers next summer.

2023 Progressive AFT Schedule

March 9, 2023 – DAYTONA Short Track I, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL March 10, 2023 – DAYTONA Short Track II, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL March 25, 2023 – Senoia Short Track, Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA Advertisement April 1, 2023 – Arizona Super TT, Chandler, AZ April 22, 2023 – Dallas Half-Mile, Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Mesquite, TX May 6, 2023 – Ventura Short Track, Ventura Raceway, Ventura, CA May 13, 2023 – Sacramento Mile, Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA May 27, 2023 – Red Mile, The Red Mile, Lexington, KY June 17, 2023 – DuQuoin Mile, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin, IL June 24, 2023 – Lima Half-Mile, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH July 1, 2023 – West Virginia Half-Mile, West Virginia Motor Speedway, Mineral Wells, WV July 8, 2023 – Orange County Half-Mile, Orange County Fair Speedway, Middletown, NY July 22, 2023 – Bridgeport Half-Mile, Bridgeport Speedway, Swedesboro, NJ July 30, 2023 – Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL August 6, 2023 – Buffalo Chip TT, Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD August 12, 2023 – Castle Rock TT, Castle Rock Race Park, Castle Rock, WA September 2, 2023 – Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL September 3, 2023 – Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Tickets for select rounds are on sale now, and the remainder of the rounds will be made available for purchase in the weeks ahead at Progressive AFT’s website.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and FansChoice.tv are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2023 season, all races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. FansChoice.tv provides livestreaming coverage of every Progressive AFT round.