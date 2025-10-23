Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Royal Enfield returns to AFT racing, opens BTR program applications

The StaffOctober 23, 2025

Progressive American Flat Track announced that Royal Enfield will return as the entitlement partner in 2026 for the Daytona Short Track at the AFT season opener in Daytona.

Max Whale competes at the Royal Enfield Short Track at the Daytona II event in 2025. (Photo: Tim Lester for American Flat Track)

The Daytona doubleheader will take place during Bike Week and feature back-to-back nights of racing at the Daytona International Speedway on March 5–6. Royal Enfield will also debut an all-new motorcycle during the event.

“We’re thrilled to return as the entitlement partner of the Daytona Short Track,” says Nathan Kolbe, marketing lead for Royal Enfield — Americas. “Daytona is the perfect stage for everything we love about this sport — the speed, the skill, and the community. We can’t wait to show our latest products and kickstart Royal Enfield’s 125th Anniversary year with another season of incredible racing.”

In addition to partnering with AFT, Royal Enfield furthers its commitment to growing the sport through its Build. Train. Race. (BTR) program, the first all-woman initiative teaching women to build and race their own motorcycles. The BTR program highlights women and motorcycle culture in North America through a unique format that brings riders from different backgrounds together to compete in an exclusive series across the U.S. BTR consists of two racing disciplines with a grid of riders for flat track and road racing.

BTR applications for the 2026 team are open until Dec. 1 and will be accepted through buildtrainrace.com.

Tags
The StaffOctober 23, 2025

Related Articles

Paul Teutul Jr.

Paul Teutul Jr. named grand marshal of Daytona Short Track II

March 4, 2025
Honda celebrates 50 years of the Gold Wing

Honda to celebrate 50 years of Gold Wing at Daytona Bike Week

February 27, 2025
Royal Enfield BTR series

Royal Enfield BTR series returns to 2025 MotoAmerica season

February 5, 2025

Royal Enfield reveals electric ‘Flying Flea’ brand at EICMA

November 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.