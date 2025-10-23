Royal Enfield returns to AFT racing, opens BTR program applications

Progressive American Flat Track announced that Royal Enfield will return as the entitlement partner in 2026 for the Daytona Short Track at the AFT season opener in Daytona.

Max Whale competes at the Royal Enfield Short Track at the Daytona II event in 2025. (Photo: Tim Lester for American Flat Track)



The Daytona doubleheader will take place during Bike Week and feature back-to-back nights of racing at the Daytona International Speedway on March 5–6. Royal Enfield will also debut an all-new motorcycle during the event.

“We’re thrilled to return as the entitlement partner of the Daytona Short Track,” says Nathan Kolbe, marketing lead for Royal Enfield — Americas. “Daytona is the perfect stage for everything we love about this sport — the speed, the skill, and the community. We can’t wait to show our latest products and kickstart Royal Enfield’s 125th Anniversary year with another season of incredible racing.”

In addition to partnering with AFT, Royal Enfield furthers its commitment to growing the sport through its Build. Train. Race. (BTR) program, the first all-woman initiative teaching women to build and race their own motorcycles. The BTR program highlights women and motorcycle culture in North America through a unique format that brings riders from different backgrounds together to compete in an exclusive series across the U.S. BTR consists of two racing disciplines with a grid of riders for flat track and road racing.

BTR applications for the 2026 team are open until Dec. 1 and will be accepted through buildtrainrace.com.