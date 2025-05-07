Royal Enfield reports revenues rise 6% YoY for April

Royal Enfield recently announced that the company sold 86,559 motorcycles in April, compared to 82,043 sold in the same month last year, an increase of 6%.

Royal Enfield reported a 55% YoY increase in exported units for April, but just a 1% increase in sales in the Indian market. (Photos: Royal Enfield)

The company reported sales in the Indian market reached 76,002 units in April, just a modest 1% growth from the 75,038 units sold in the same period last year. Sales outside of India, however, were up 55%, as the company exported 10,557 motorcycles in April, compared to 6,832 exported during the same month last year.

“After achieving the million-unit sales milestone in the past financial year, this year is also off to a flying start,” says the company’s CEO B Govindarajan. “As we move further into the new financial year, we are excited about what’s coming next while staying true to our core philosophy of pure motorcycling.”

The 2025 Hunter 350 will feature a revised rear suspension with progressive springs for improved ride comfort.

In April, Royal Enfield introduced its 2025 Hunter 350 in the Indian market. With the update, the company says it took customer feedback and tried to fix all the issues that were reported with the outgoing generation, which includes a new rear suspension, revised seat foam, an LED headlamp, more ground clearance, and a slipper clutch.

Govindarajan also says the company is expanding its international footprint, introducing the Classic 350 in Nepal and “continuing to deepen our connection with our global riding community.”

The Flying Flea, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle, is designed to be lightweight, nimble, and durable.

Royal Enfield also announced it expects the Flying Flea — the company’s first electric motorcycle — to hit the market at the end of 2025.