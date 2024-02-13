BellissiMoto named title sponsor of 2024 Twins Cup Championship

BellissiMoto has been named the new title sponsor of the 2024 MotoAmerica BellissiMoto Twins Cup Championship. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, importer/distributor BellissiMoto boasts an inventory of motorcycle parts, gear, and accessories from hundreds of top brands.

Motorcycle parts, gear and accessories importer/distributor set for title sponsorship of ultra-competitive Twins Cup class. (Photo: MotoAmerica)

“BellissiMoto loves racing,” says BellissiMoto President Randy Nedescu. “Since our founding in 2008, BellissiMoto has been dedicated to fueling the racing dreams of riders and teams worldwide. Our support extends across prestigious events and championships, including the Daytona 200, Pikes Peak Hill Climb, CVMA, WERA, AHRMA, MotoAmerica, and many more. Whether sponsoring rookies or supporting seasoned veterans, we consistently provide top-notch parts and gear to numerous racers each year. We’ve also done plenty of racing outright by ourselves like a few years ago when our employee Javelin Broderick raced in the Supersport class and, more recently, Paul Geldziler in Twins Cup. This year looks to be more competitive than ever, and we’re very proud and excited to become the title sponsor for Twins Cup for 2024.”

Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s director of sponsorship, comments: “Everyone at BellissiMoto is a racing fan and they are going to be wonderful partners for MotoAmerica. Plus, the brands they carry are the brands our actual racers and fans have been purchasing from them and using in competition every year since MotoAmerica started so the fit is a natural one.”

Last year’s BellissiMoto Twins Cup Championship was won by Blake Davis in a title chase that went to the very last race of the series at New Jersey Motorsports Park in September.

2024 Twins Cup Series Schedule

March 7-9 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Florida

April 21-23 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

May 31 – June 2 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

September 13-15 Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas

