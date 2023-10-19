Rahal Ducati Moto to enter MotoAmerica’s Supersport Class in 2024

Graham Rahal has been part of the auto racing world since before he was born, but the six-time NTT IndyCar Series race winner is branching out to the two-wheel racing world with the creation of Rahal Ducati Moto, a two-bike team with his father, 1986 Indy 500 and three-time INDYCAR champion, Bobby, that will compete in the Supersport class of MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series. The riders of the two Ducati Panigale V2s will be announced later.

Graham and Bobby Rahal will field an XPEL-sponsored, two-rider Rahal Ducati Moto team in the 2024 MotoAmerica Supersport class. (Photo: MotoAmerica)

Graham and Bobby Rahal will field an XPEL-sponsored, two-rider Rahal Ducati Moto team in the 2024 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship. The team will race Ducati Panigale V2s and three-time AMA Superbike Champion and 2009 World Superbike Champion Ben Spies will serve as the team principal.

XPEL will be the primary sponsor for the bikes in a multi-year deal. The San Antonio-based company also has a relationship with Rahal Paint Protection and the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group.

Graham Rahal purchased his first Ducati in 2007 – a yellow 1098S – with prize money from his Champ Car rookie season. He continued collecting various models over the years, but owning a Ducati dealership – or two – or especially a Ducati race team was beyond his wildest imagination.

To set the team up with the best chance of immediate success, Rahal Ducati Moto is bringing in five-time AMA Champion, 2009 World Superbike Champion and MotoGP winner Ben Spies as team principal. The bikes will be prepared for competition for the 2024 season at Rahal Ducati Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Indiana, and then move to the all-new GR Brands headquarters in Zionsville, Indiana, which Rahal broke ground on earlier this year and is scheduled to be completed in the winter of ‘24.

New to the MotoAmerica series will be a round at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, August 16-18, the home track for the Rahals, who previously resided in New Albany, Ohio.