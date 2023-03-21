Pirelli pumps up tire sales with consumer rebate program

Pirelli Tire North America has announced a consumer rebate program for motorcycle enthusiasts who purchase Pirelli tires through their local participating dealerships and select online retailers. The rebates will take off as much as $25 per tire or $60 per tire set on eligible street tires and $30 per set on off-road tires.

Pirelli offering a new consumer rebate program through April 30.

Eligible street tires include the Diablo Supercorsa V3 SP, Diablo Rosso IV Corsa, Diablo Rosso IV, Angel GT II, Angel GT, Night Dragon, Night Dragon GT, Scorpion Trail II, MT 60, MT 60 RS, Scorpion Rally STR, Scorpion MT 90 A/T, Phantom Sportscomp, and Sport Demon.

For off-road, Pirelli offers a $30 rebate per set and includes the Scorpion MX Soft, Scorpion MX32 Mid Soft, Scorpion MX32 Mid Hard, Scorpion XC Mid Soft, Scorpion XC Mid Hard, MT 43 Pro Trial, MT 16 Garacross, and Scorpion Rally.

“With the riding season quickly approaching, Pirelli is excited to roll out a new consumer rebate program,” says Josh Whitmire, BU Moto, director of sales at Pirelli. “This limited-time offer will be available through local Pirelli dealerships and online Pirelli retailers.”

This offer is available on purchases made between March 1 and April 30, 2023, for U.S. residents only.