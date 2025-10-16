Meyer Distributing expands powersports portfolio with EFX Tires partnership

Meyer Distributing has announced a new distribution partnership with EFX Tires, expanding its growing powersports lineup with one of the leading names in off-road tire performance.

The collaboration with EFX Tires will expand the brand’s reach while providing Meyer with the opportunity to diversify their product offerings to a broad customer base. (Photo: Meyer Distributing)

EFX Performance Tires, known for its high-performance tires for UTV, ATV, and golf cart applications, rigorously tests its products across a range of challenging environments — from the mountains of Colorado to the flats of California and the backwoods of Texas. The company says its goal is to deliver optimized traction and durability for every style of riding.

“EFX is proud to announce a new partnership with Meyer Distributing,” says Ty Wesbrook, powersports division manager at EFX. “This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in expanding the reach of the EFX brand while providing Meyer with the opportunity to diversify their product offerings to a broad and loyal customer base. We look forward to working closely with Meyer and are confident that, together, we will drive growth and continue to elevate the EFX Tires brand across the market.”

The partnership adds depth to Meyer’s expanding powersports division, which has seen strong growth in both product demand and customer reach, according to the company.

“As our powersports segment continues to grow by leaps and bounds, so does our product offering and customer requests,” says Nick Gramelspacher, vice president of brand strategy for Meyer. “EFX offers mud tire sizes from 28 inches all the way up to 50 inches, and all-terrain sizes from 24 to 40 inches—they have a size and style for almost every consumer.”

Meyer Distributing is a full-service international distributor serving the automotive, powersports, RV, and towing markets.