Maxxis supercharges dealer incentives with nationwide rollout of ‘Accelerate’ program

The StaffAugust 7, 2025

Maxxis is expanding its popular Accelerate dealer program nationwide, providing powersports dealers across the country with an opportunity to leverage a high-impact mix of sales incentives, employee training, and margin protection — all designed to enhance their bottom line.

If you're a brick-and-mortar dealer already stocking Maxxis and committed to delivering top-notch customer service, this could be your next big move.

Originally a regional effort, Accelerate is now open coast to coast to qualified brick-and-mortar dealers who’ve been backing the Maxxis brand. The program rewards frontline staff, arms them with product knowledge, and sweetens the deal with rebates and marketing support.

“This is all about building stronger partnerships with shops that are serious about the Maxxis brand and delivering for their customers. We’re giving dealers the tools to sell more and protect their margins — while making sure counter staff are motivated and educated.” — Rick Emmert, Maxxis powersports sales manager.

What’s in it for dealers and staff?

  • Cash rewards for selling tires: $3 for premium, $2 for mid-level, $1 for entry-level
  • Paid training modules that boost product knowledge and your paycheck
  • Discounted tires — one set per employee, per year
  • Free promo kit once your initial stocking order is confirmed
  • Consumer rebates managed by Maxxis — no dealer paperwork, no hassle

Dealers also get access to exclusive signage and point-of-sale displays for hitting milestones or completing training. It’s a win-win setup: better in-store experience for customers, stronger profits for the dealership.

If you’re a brick-and-mortar dealer already stocking Maxxis and committed to delivering top-notch customer service, this could be your next big move.

Maxxis encourages qualified powersports dealers with a track record of stocking its products to apply for the program. Applications do not guarantee acceptance, and terms and conditions apply.

For more information or to apply, visit Maxxis’ official dealer portal.

