Pirelli Tire North America names new CEO

Pirelli Tire North America has announced it will tap Claudio Zanardo as its new CEO, effective Nov. 1, 2021, following the announcement that current CEO Pietro Berardi will step down. Zanardo will join the North American team from Pirelli’s Milan headquarters, where he has most recently served as Senior Vice President Moto and Velo.

Zanardo has extensive experience in the automotive industry: in 2004 he joined Ducati Motor Holding, covering roles of increasing responsibility and, most recently, held the position of Head of Sales Strategies and Planning.

In 2015 he joined Pirelli, taking charge of Marketing and Controlled Retail for Region Europe until assuming responsibility for Driver Italia (Pirelli’s franchise network) in 2016. He was then appointed Country Chief Executive Officer of Italy, before moving to the role, starting from January 2020, of Senior Vice President Moto. In February 2021 he was also given responsibility for Business Velo.

As CEO of the North American region, Zanardo will be responsible for the car, motorcycle and cycling businesses, as well as manufacturing facilities in Rome, Georgia, and Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico.

“It’s an honor to join the Pirelli team in North America, which is one of the most important markets for the company” said Zanardo in the announcement. “The local team has done an incredible job of growing our brand and presence in the Region and increasing product offering tailored specifically for this market. I am thrilled to build on this legacy and bring my knowledge of the industry, combined with my recent position at Pirelli’s headquarters, to continue fueling our momentum”.